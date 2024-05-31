Reminder - Suncor Energy (SU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/24, Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.545, payable on 6/25/24. As a percentage of SU's recent stock price of $39.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Suncor Energy Inc to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when SU shares open for trading on 6/4/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SU's low point in its 52 week range is $27.975 per share, with $41.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.36.

In Friday trading, Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

