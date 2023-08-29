Reminder - Suncor Energy (SU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 9/25/23. As a percentage of SU's recent stock price of $33.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of Suncor Energy Inc to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when SU shares open for trading on 8/31/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SU's low point in its 52 week range is $26.425 per share, with $37.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.42.

In Tuesday trading, Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.