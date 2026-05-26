Reminder - Sun Life Financial (SLF) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/27/26, Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.96, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of SLF's recent stock price of $73.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Sun Life Financial Inc to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when SLF shares open for trading on 5/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLF's low point in its 52 week range is $56.22 per share, with $74.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.29.

In Tuesday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further SLF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.