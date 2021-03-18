Reminder - STMicroelectronics (STM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/22/21, STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.042, payable on 3/30/21. As a percentage of STM's recent stock price of $36.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STM's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $43.0187 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.29.

In Thursday trading, STMicroelectronics NV shares are currently off about 1.9% on the day.

