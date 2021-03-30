Reminder - Steelcase (SCS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/21, Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 4/15/21. As a percentage of SCS's recent stock price of $14.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Steelcase, Inc. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when SCS shares open for trading on 4/1/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.945 per share, with $16.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.26.

In Tuesday trading, Steelcase, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

