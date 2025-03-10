Reminder - Southwest Airlines (LUV) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/12/25, Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 4/2/25. As a percentage of LUV's recent stock price of $29.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Southwest Airlines Co to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when LUV shares open for trading on 3/12/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LUV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUV's low point in its 52 week range is $23.58 per share, with $35.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.68.

In Monday trading, Southwest Airlines Co shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

