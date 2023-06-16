Reminder - Southwest Airlines (LUV) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/20/23, Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 7/12/23. As a percentage of LUV's recent stock price of $34.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Southwest Airlines Co to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when LUV shares open for trading on 6/20/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LUV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUV's low point in its 52 week range is $28.40 per share, with $41.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.08.

In Friday trading, Southwest Airlines Co shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

