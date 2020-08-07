Reminder - Southern Copper (SCCO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/20, Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 8/25/20. As a percentage of SCCO's recent stock price of $45.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Southern Copper Corp to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when SCCO shares open for trading on 8/11/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.43 per share, with $46.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.67.

In Friday trading, Southern Copper Corp shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

