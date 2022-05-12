Reminder - Southern Copper (SCCO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/22, Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.25, payable on 5/31/22. As a percentage of SCCO's recent stock price of $55.44, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of Southern Copper Corp to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when SCCO shares open for trading on 5/16/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $54.92 per share, with $80.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.19.

In Thursday trading, Southern Copper Corp shares are currently down about 2.8% on the day.

