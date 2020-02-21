Reminder - Sonoco Products (SON) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/20, Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 3/10/20. As a percentage of SON's recent stock price of $56.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Sonoco Products Co. to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when SON shares open for trading on 2/25/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SON is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SON's low point in its 52 week range is $55.12 per share, with $66.5742 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.79.

In Friday trading, Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

