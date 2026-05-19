Reminder - Somnigroup International (SGI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/21/26, Somnigroup International Inc (Symbol: SGI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 6/4/26. As a percentage of SGI's recent stock price of $61.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SGI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGI's low point in its 52 week range is $61 per share, with $98.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.65.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SGI makes up 2.84% of the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (Symbol: XHB) which is trading lower by about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding SGI).

In Tuesday trading, Somnigroup International Inc shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.