Reminder - Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/21, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/8/21. As a percentage of SWKS's recent stock price of $163.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SWKS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWKS's low point in its 52 week range is $102.32 per share, with $204 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.10.

In Thursday trading, Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

