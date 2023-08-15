Reminder - Sitio Royalties (STR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, Sitio Royalties Corp (Symbol: STR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 8/31/23. As a percentage of STR's recent stock price of $24.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of Sitio Royalties Corp to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when STR shares open for trading on 8/17/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.31 per share, with $33.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.61.

In Tuesday trading, Sitio Royalties Corp shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

