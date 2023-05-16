News & Insights

Reminder - Sitio Royalties (STR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

May 16, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/23, Sitio Royalties Corp (Symbol: STR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 5/31/23. As a percentage of STR's recent stock price of $25.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of Sitio Royalties Corp to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when STR shares open for trading on 5/18/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.61 per share, with $33.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.63.

In Tuesday trading, Sitio Royalties Corp shares are currently trading flat on the day.

