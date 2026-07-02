Reminder - Shoe Station Group (SHOE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/6/26, Shoe Station Group Inc (Symbol: SHOE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 7/20/26. As a percentage of SHOE's recent stock price of $15.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Shoe Station Group Inc to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when SHOE shares open for trading on 7/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SHOE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHOE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.79 per share, with $26.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.26.

In Thursday trading, Shoe Station Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

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Further SHOE Research:

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