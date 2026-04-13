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FOUR.PRA

Reminder: Shift4 Payments' Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

April 13, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/15/26, Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: FOUR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.50, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of FOUR.PRA's recent share price of $56.99, this dividend works out to approximately 2.63%, so look for shares of FOUR.PRA to trade 2.63% lower — all else being equal — when FOUR.PRA shares open for trading on 4/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.71%, which compares to an average yield of 8.33% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOUR.PRA shares, versus FOUR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FOUR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.50 on Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

FOUR.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) makes up 4.55% of the Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (STBQ) which is trading lower by about 2.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FOUR).

In Monday trading, Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: FOUR.PRA) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FOUR) are up about 3.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
 DRE YTD Return
 Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Daniel Loeb Stock Picks-> DRE YTD Return-> Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends-> More articles by this source->

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