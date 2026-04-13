Reminder: Shift4 Payments' Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 4/15/26, Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: FOUR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.50, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of FOUR.PRA's recent share price of $56.99, this dividend works out to approximately 2.63%, so look for shares of FOUR.PRA to trade 2.63% lower — all else being equal — when FOUR.PRA shares open for trading on 4/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.71%, which compares to an average yield of 8.33% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of FOUR.PRA shares, versus FOUR:

Below is a dividend history chart for FOUR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.50 on Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) makes up 4.55% of the Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (STBQ) which is trading lower by about 2.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FOUR).

In Monday trading, Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: FOUR.PRA) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FOUR) are up about 3.1%.

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