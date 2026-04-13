Reminder: Shift4 Payments' Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for FOUR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.50 on Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) makes up 4.55% of the Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (STBQ) which is trading lower by about 2.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FOUR).
In Monday trading, Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: FOUR.PRA) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FOUR) are up about 3.1%.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.