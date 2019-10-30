Reminder - Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/19, Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.445, payable on 11/14/19. As a percentage of SHLX's recent stock price of $20.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.17%, so look for shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP to trade 2.17% lower — all else being equal — when SHLX shares open for trading on 11/1/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SHLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHLX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.86 per share, with $21.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.53.

In Wednesday trading, Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.