Reminder - Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/1/22, Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 8/12/22. As a percentage of SHLX's recent stock price of $16.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when SHLX shares open for trading on 8/1/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SHLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHLX's low point in its 52 week range is $10.76 per share, with $16.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.05.

In Thursday trading, Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

