Reminder - Service Properties Trust (SVC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/23, Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 8/17/23. As a percentage of SVC's recent stock price of $9.21, this dividend works out to approximately 2.17%, so look for shares of Service Properties Trust to trade 2.17% lower — all else being equal — when SVC shares open for trading on 7/21/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SVC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SVC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.995 per share, with $11.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.19.
In Wednesday trading, Service Properties Trust shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.
Also see: UNFI Videos
Institutional Holders of COLB
IEMG Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.