Reminder - Service Properties Trust (SVC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/23, Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 8/17/23. As a percentage of SVC's recent stock price of $9.21, this dividend works out to approximately 2.17%, so look for shares of Service Properties Trust to trade 2.17% lower — all else being equal — when SVC shares open for trading on 7/21/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SVC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SVC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.995 per share, with $11.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.19.

In Wednesday trading, Service Properties Trust shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

