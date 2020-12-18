Reminder - Seagate Technology (STX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/22/20, Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.67, payable on 1/6/21. As a percentage of STX's recent stock price of $66.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Seagate Technology plc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when STX shares open for trading on 12/22/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STX's low point in its 52 week range is $39.02 per share, with $66.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.17.

In Friday trading, Seagate Technology plc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

