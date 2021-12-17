Reminder - Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/21/21, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable on 1/5/22. As a percentage of STX's recent stock price of $103.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when STX shares open for trading on 12/21/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STX's low point in its 52 week range is $58.04 per share, with $116.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.03.

In Friday trading, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are currently down about 1.4% on the day.

