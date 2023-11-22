Reminder - Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/23, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.66, payable on 12/8/23. As a percentage of SMG's recent stock price of $55.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when SMG shares open for trading on 11/24/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SMG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMG's low point in its 52 week range is $43.67 per share, with $88.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.46.

In Wednesday trading, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are currently down about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.