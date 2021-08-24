Reminder - Scotts Miracle-Gro Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/21, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.66, payable on 9/10/21. As a percentage of SMG's recent stock price of $159.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SMG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMG's low point in its 52 week range is $143.08 per share, with $254.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.42.

In Tuesday trading, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

