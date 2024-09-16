Reminder - Salesforce (CRM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/18/24, Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 10/8/24. As a percentage of CRM's recent stock price of $254.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRM's low point in its 52 week range is $193.68 per share, with $318.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $256.08.

In Monday trading, Salesforce Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

