Reminder: Safe Bulkers' Series C Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:
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In Wednesday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are trading flat.
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