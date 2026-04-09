Reminder - Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 14.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BRW's low point in its 52 week range is $6.38 per share, with $8.4221 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.79.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Sbi is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Sbi shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.