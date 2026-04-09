Reminder - Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/13/26, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Sbi (Symbol: BRW) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.085, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of BRW's recent stock price of $6.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Sbi to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when BRW shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 14.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRW's low point in its 52 week range is $6.38 per share, with $8.4221 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.79.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Sbi is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Sbi shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.