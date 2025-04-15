Reminder - RPM International Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/25, RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.51, payable on 4/30/25. As a percentage of RPM's recent stock price of $105.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RPM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPM's low point in its 52 week range is $95.275 per share, with $141.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.16.

In Tuesday trading, RPM International Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

