Reminder - RPC Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/24, RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 3/11/24. As a percentage of RES's recent stock price of $6.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of RPC, Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when RES shares open for trading on 2/8/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RES's low point in its 52 week range is $6.34 per share, with $9.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.01.

In Tuesday trading, RPC, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.8% on the day.

