Reminder - Roper Technologies (ROP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/7/20, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5125, payable on 4/22/20. As a percentage of ROP's recent stock price of $304.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ROP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $240 per share, with $395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $306.02.

In Friday trading, Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.