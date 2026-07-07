Reminder - Roper Technologies (ROP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/8/26, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.91, payable on 7/22/26. As a percentage of ROP's recent stock price of $372.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ROP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $305.96 per share, with $571.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $371.19.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ROP makes up 6.96% of the Akre Focus ETF (Symbol: AKRE) which is trading up by about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ROP).

In Tuesday trading, Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.

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Further ROP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.