Reminder: Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) makes up 11.90% of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (CRDT) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding RITM).
In Thursday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are down about 3.6%.
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Further RITM.PRD Research:
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