Reminder - Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UTG's low point in its 52 week range is $25.26 per share, with $35.2899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.23.
Reaves Utility Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Reaves Utility Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Funds Holding LOMA
Brown-Forman shares outstanding history
EMO Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.