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QXO.PRB

Reminder: QXO's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

July 30, 2026 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 7/31/26, QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: QXO.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6875, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of QXO.PRB's recent share price of $42.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of QXO.PRB to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when QXO.PRB shares open for trading on 7/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.59%, which compares to an average yield of 6.97% in the "Application Software" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of QXO.PRB shares, versus QXO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for QXO.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6875 on QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

QXO.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, QXO Inc (Symbol: QXO) makes up 3.51% of the Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF (PFOE) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding QXO).

In Thursday trading, QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: QXO.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: QXO) are up about 2.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further QXO.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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QXO.PRB
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