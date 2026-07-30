Reminder: QXO's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 7/31/26, QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: QXO.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6875, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of QXO.PRB's recent share price of $42.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of QXO.PRB to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when QXO.PRB shares open for trading on 7/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.59%, which compares to an average yield of 6.97% in the "Application Software" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of QXO.PRB shares, versus QXO:

Below is a dividend history chart for QXO.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6875 on QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, QXO Inc (Symbol: QXO) makes up 3.51% of the Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF (PFOE) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding QXO).

In Thursday trading, QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: QXO.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: QXO) are up about 2.2%.

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Further QXO.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.