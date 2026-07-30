Reminder: QXO's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for QXO.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6875 on QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, QXO Inc (Symbol: QXO) makes up 3.51% of the Pathfinder Focused Opportunities ETF (PFOE) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding QXO).
In Thursday trading, QXO Inc's Dep Shares RPRSTG 5.50% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: QXO.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: QXO) are up about 2.2%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further QXO.PRB Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.