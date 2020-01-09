Reminder - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/20, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 1/29/20. As a percentage of DGX's recent stock price of $105.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DGX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGX's low point in its 52 week range is $82.59 per share, with $108.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.34.

In Thursday trading, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

