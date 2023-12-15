Reminder - Quanex Building Products (NX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/18/23, Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 12/29/23. As a percentage of NX's recent stock price of $34.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.71 per share, with $35.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.02.

In Friday trading, Quanex Building Products Corp shares are currently up about 4.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.