Reminder - Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/21/26, Putnam Premier Income Trust (Symbol: PPT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.026, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of PPT's recent stock price of $3.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when PPT shares open for trading on 5/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PPT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.42 per share, with $3.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.42.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Putnam Premier Income Trust shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.