Reminder - Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/26, Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Symbol: PMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.052, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of PMO's recent stock price of $10.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.71 per share, with $10.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.58.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PMO makes up 1.25% of the VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (Symbol: XMPT) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PMO).

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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Further PMO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.