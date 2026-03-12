Reminder: Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series F Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3219 on Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 15.50% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).
In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.
