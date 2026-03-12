Reminder: Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series F Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/16/26, Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3219, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of PSA.PRF's recent share price of $20.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of PSA.PRF to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRF shares open for trading on 3/16/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.22%, which compares to an average yield of 8.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRF shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3219 on Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 15.50% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

