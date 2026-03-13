Reminder: Public Storage's Preferred Share Series Q Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2469 on Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 15.88% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).
In Friday trading, Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.
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