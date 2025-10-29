Markets
Reminder - Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

October 29, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/25, Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.38, payable on 11/14/25. As a percentage of PAA's recent stock price of $16.87, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when PAA shares open for trading on 10/31/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.575 per share, with $21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.89.

In Wednesday trading, Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

