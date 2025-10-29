Reminder - Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.575 per share, with $21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.89.
In Wednesday trading, Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.
