Reminder - Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.62, payable on 1/14/22. As a percentage of PXD's recent stock price of $186.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PXD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $109.11 per share, with $196.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $186.34.

In Tuesday trading, Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

