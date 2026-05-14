Reminder: PG&E's Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) makes up 5.05% of the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PCG).
In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 0.1%.
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