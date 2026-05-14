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Reminder: PG&E's Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

May 14, 2026 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/15/26, PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of PCG.PRX's recent share price of $41.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.79%, so look for shares of PCG.PRX to trade 1.79% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRX shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.17%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRX shares, versus PCG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

PCG.PRX+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) makes up 5.05% of the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PCG).

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 0.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Average Annual Return
 HGT Historical Stock Prices
 Cheap Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Average Annual Return-> HGT Historical Stock Prices-> Cheap Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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PCG.PRX
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