Reminder: PG&E's Series A Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 5/15/26, PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of PCG.PRX's recent share price of $41.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.79%, so look for shares of PCG.PRX to trade 1.79% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRX shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.17%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRX shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) makes up 5.05% of the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PCG).

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 0.1%.

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