Reminder: PG&E's Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) makes up 5.58% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading higher by about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PCG).
In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) is currently up about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.2%.
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Further PCG.PRC Research:
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