Reminder - Paychex (PAYX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/11/21, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.66, payable on 5/27/21. As a percentage of PAYX's recent stock price of $100.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Paychex Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when PAYX shares open for trading on 5/11/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAYX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYX's low point in its 52 week range is $60.15 per share, with $101.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.67.

In Friday trading, Paychex Inc shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

