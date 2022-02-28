Reminder - Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/22, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 3/17/22. As a percentage of PTEN's recent stock price of $13.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PTEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTEN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.0693 per share, with $14.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.61.

In Monday trading, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

