Reminder - Pan American Silver (PAAS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/23, Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 9/1/23. As a percentage of PAAS's recent stock price of $15.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Pan American Silver Corp to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when PAAS shares open for trading on 8/18/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAAS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.90 per share, with $18.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.62.
In Wednesday trading, Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.
Also see: Institutional Holders of DMYI
GURU market cap history
Funds Holding HEDJ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.