Reminder - Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/16/25, Oxford Lane Capital Corp (Symbol: OXLC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.09, payable on 6/30/25. As a percentage of OXLC's recent stock price of $4.38, this dividend works out to approximately 2.05%, so look for shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp to trade 2.05% lower — all else being equal — when OXLC shares open for trading on 6/16/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OXLC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 24.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXLC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.91 per share, with $5.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.39.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Oxford Lane Capital Corp shares are currently down about 1.5% on the day.

