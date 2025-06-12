Reminder - Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OXLC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 24.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OXLC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.91 per share, with $5.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.39.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Oxford Lane Capital Corp shares are currently down about 1.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Institutional Holders of GHLD
Funds Holding VINO
Institutional Holders of QMN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.