Reminder - Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/16/24, Oxford Lane Capital Corp (Symbol: OXLC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.09, payable on 9/30/24. As a percentage of OXLC's recent stock price of $5.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when OXLC shares open for trading on 9/16/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OXLC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 20.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXLC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.41 per share, with $5.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.36.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Oxford Lane Capital Corp shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

