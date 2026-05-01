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Reminder - Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

May 01, 2026 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/26, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.67, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of OHI's recent stock price of $47.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when OHI shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

OHI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OHI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, OHI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.085 per share, with $49.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.18.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OHI makes up 21.98% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding OHI).

In Friday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Analyst Least Favorites
 VAR market cap history
 Cash Dividend

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Analyst Least Favorites-> VAR market cap history-> Cash Dividend-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OHI
BTAL

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