Reminder - Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/4/26, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.67, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of OHI's recent stock price of $47.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when OHI shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OHI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OHI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.085 per share, with $49.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.18.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OHI makes up 21.98% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding OHI).

In Friday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.