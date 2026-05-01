Reminder - Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OHI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OHI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.085 per share, with $49.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.18.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OHI makes up 21.98% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding OHI).
In Friday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Analyst Least Favorites
VAR market cap history
Cash Dividend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.