Reminder - OFS Capital (OFS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/18/26, OFS Capital Corporation (Symbol: OFS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 7/6/26. As a percentage of OFS's recent stock price of $4.05, this dividend works out to approximately 4.20%, so look for shares of OFS Capital Corporation to trade 4.20% lower — all else being equal — when OFS shares open for trading on 6/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OFS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 16.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFS's low point in its 52 week range is $2.7155 per share, with $9.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.02.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OFS makes up 1.12% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding OFS).

In Tuesday trading, OFS Capital Corporation shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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Further OFS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.